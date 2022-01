Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indigenous people make an offering on the occasion of the death anniversary of Bishop Samuel Ruiz, in the municipality of San Cristobal de la Casas, state of Chiapas, Mexico, 25 January 2022. Hundreds of indigenous Tzeltal, Choles, and Tzotzils remembered the Catholic bishop and precursor of Indian theology, Samuel Ruiz, after 11 years of his death, with a pilgrimage and a mass to ratify that among the original peoples of Chiapas his teachings still persist.

VIA EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez