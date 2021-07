Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees pray during a religious observance on a full moon day at a temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 23 July 2021.

Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian Island nation, and the majority of the island’s population traditionally engages in religious observances on full moon days.

Photo: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE