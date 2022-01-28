Photo Story – Camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen￼

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Displaced Yemeni Jamal Ali Othman takes a shower outdoors, using a plastic bottle to pour water on his body, at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 08 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). The escalating war in Yemen has left millions in dire need of humanitarian and health assistance, pushing the United Nations to consider the humanitarian crisis in the Arab country as the worst in the world, with 80 percent of the 30 million-population in need of relief and protection.

Some 47 Yemeni families live without much-needed privacy at an IDPs camp on the outskirts of the Houthi-controlled capital Sana’a. The IDPs camps in the war-ridden Arab country are not equipped with safe sanitation services, so the displaced are forced to defecate outdoors at the vacant lands nearby or use plastic bags inside their shelters, causing environmental pollution and the spread of diseases, including cholera. Health and environmental risks in Yemen have been a serious challenge following hunger, which rapidly affects millions of vulnerable people since the full-scale war broke out in March 2015.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees recently estimated that the total number of IDPs in Yemen rose to over 4.2 million after over 1,200 families fled their homes in the first two weeks of 2022. UNICEF estimates that less than 10 percent of internally displaced Yemenis have access to toilets.

VIA EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB