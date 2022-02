Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the Mangueira samba school parade at the ‘Opening of Carnival 2022’ event, at the Cidade do Samba, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 27 February 2022. The event is a preview of the parades of the Samba Schools of the Special Group, postponed to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil.

VIA EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO