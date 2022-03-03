Photo Story

Photo Story – Daily Life in Kiev Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

People stay inside the Dorohozhychi subway station turned into a bomb shelter, in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 02 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia.

VIA EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

