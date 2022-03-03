People stay inside the Dorohozhychi subway station turned into a bomb shelter, in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 02 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia.
Photo Story – Daily Life in Kiev Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – EXPO 2020 Dubai￼Cde3rd March 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde2nd March 2022
-
-
-
Photo Story – Flooding in New South Wales, Australia￼Cde2nd March 2022
-
Photo Story – Support Vigil for Ukraine in Lisbon￼Cde1st March 2022
-
Photo Story – Traditional Carnival in Galicia￼Cde1st March 2022
-
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: San Narciso, PhilippinesCde1st March 2022