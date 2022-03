Reading Time: < 1 minute

A grocery vendor illuminates his shop with candlelight amid power cuts in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 March 2022. Sri Lankan authorities impose island-wide power cuts nearly 7 hours a day due to the lack of sufficient fuel stocks for power generation. The Asian island country uses coal and petroleum to generate over 60 percent of the electricity supply the country needs.

VIA EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE