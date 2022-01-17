Photo Story – Funeral Service for Bronx Fire Victims￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People pray during a funeral service for 15 of the 17 victims of the Twin Parks North West high-rise fire, at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, New York, USA, 16 January 2022. Seventeen people were killed in the 09 January Bronx fire that was reportedly caused by a faulty space heater and exacerbated by defective self-closing doors.

VIA EPA-EFE/Peter Foley