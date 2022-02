Reading Time: < 1 minute

Customers pose for a photo with a man dressed as the God of Wealth outside a jewelry shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, 10 February 2022.

Vietnamese people believe that purchasing gold products on the tenth day of the first lunar month, or the ‘God of Wealth Day’ will bring good fortune to their business and family during the year.

Gold shops in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City opened earlier than normal Thursday to serve customers seeking new year fortune.

Via EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH