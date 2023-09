Reading Time: < 1 minute

Private security officers conduct a self-defence drill during a memorial service at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Kenyan government held a memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Westgate Mall siege when gunmen of the Somalia terror group Al-Shabaab stormed on 21 September 2013 the uptown shopping mall, killing at least 67 people and injuring more than 200 people in an attack that lasted four days.

Via EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group