A Thai firefighter extinguishes a blaze caused by an explosion at a fire-ravaged Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 05 July 2021. A huge explosion followed by hours of massive blaze at a Taiwanese-based factory manufacturing plastic foam, plastic pallets and Expandable Polystyrene killed a firefighter with twenty one people injured and caused extensive damage of at least 70 houses and 15 vehicles to the surrounding communities.
VIA EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Photo Story – Massive fire at a chemical factory kills 1 and injures dozens in Bangkok
