A handout image made available by MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) on 23 February 2022 of an incredibly well-preserved mosaic that once decorated the floor of a Roman dining room. Discovered close to The Shard in central London, Britain, experts have determined this to be the largest area of Roman mosaic found in London for over 50 years. The recently uncovered mosaic includes two highly-decorated panels made up of small, coloured tiles set within a red tessellated floor.
Photo Story – Mosaic Found in London￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
-
Photo Story – The World of Banksy Exhibition in Turin Porta Nuova Station￼Cde25th February 2022
-
Photo Story: Heavy rain and flood risks in NSWCde25th February 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde24th February 2022
-
Photo Story – Carnival begins in Trinidad and Tobago￼Cde24th February 2022
-
Photo Story – Wildfires in Northeastern ArgentinaCde24th February 2022
-
Photo Story – Aftermath of Explosion in Kiev as Russian Troops Enter Ukraine￼Cde24th February 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde23rd February 2022
-
Photo Story – Banana Harvest in Hatay￼Cde23rd February 2022