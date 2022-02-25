Photo Story – Mosaic Found in London￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout image made available by MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) on 23 February 2022 of an incredibly well-preserved mosaic that once decorated the floor of a Roman dining room. Discovered close to The Shard in central London, Britain, experts have determined this to be the largest area of Roman mosaic found in London for over 50 years. The recently uncovered mosaic includes two highly-decorated panels made up of small, coloured tiles set within a red tessellated floor.

VIA EPA-EFE/Andy Chopping