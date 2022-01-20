A Russian Orthodox priest takes a dip in the ice cold water during celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday in Kronstadt, Russia, 19 January 2022. People believe that dipping into blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their body and spirit.
Photo Story – Orthodox Epiphany swimming in Russia￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
