A group of Performing Artists visit National Guard soldiers at their position not far from the Russian border near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 24 December 2022, Some Ukrainians will mark Christmas on the 25 December this year but most Orthodox believers will celebrate Christmas according to the old Julian calendar on 07 January. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Photo Story – Performing Artists and Priests visit Ukranian soldiers near the Russian border
