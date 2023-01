Reading Time: < 1 minute

Participants compete in the ‘Kumoterska Gonba’ traditional sleigh race at the Highlander Parade in Bialy Dunajec village, near Zakopane in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland.

Participants competed in various disciplines such as sleigh racing, ski-skiring with ridden horses, or skiring, in which a competitor on skis is pulled on long reins by a galloping horse.

Via EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot

