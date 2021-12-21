People go to vote in the second round of Chilean Presidential Elections at a polling center in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 19 December 2021. Some 15 million Chileans are called to vote in the second round of the presidential election.
Photo Story – Presidential Election in Chile￼
