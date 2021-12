Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Tunisian protester holds a placard reading in French ‘covid19 vaccine = health dictatorship’ during protest against the obligation of the health pass in Tunis, Tunisia, 21 December 2021. Tunisia has decided the compulsory vaccination pass from December 22 to access public places and other administrations which will require to present a copy of the pass.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA