Nepalese police arrest activists of the Nepalese Student Union during the protest against the dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 January 2021.

The full bench of the constitutional court started hearing the petitions against the dissolution of parliament at the Supreme Court. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari announced the dissolution of Parliament at the request of K.P. Sharma Oli’s cabinet on 20 December 2020.

EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

