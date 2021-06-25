Photo Story: Rare giant barking deer spotted in Cambodia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Cambodian Ministry of Environment shows a large-antlered muntjac (Muntiacus vuquangensis) walking in Virachey national park in Ratanakiri province, Cambodia

A critically endangered giant barking deer has been spotted in Cambodia for the first time, in a boost for the country’s wildlife preservation efforts, officials said Friday.

The giant muntjac — known for its long antlers — was captured on a hidden camera in April in northeast Cambodia’s Virachey National Park in Ratanakiri province, environment ministry spokesman Neth Pheaktra said.

But the discovery was only made recently after Cambodian authorities retrieved the camera and trawled through months of footage from the forest, which has long been a site of illegal logging.

The Giant Muntjac is listed as a ‘most endangered species’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Photo: EPA-EFE/CAMBODIA MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT