A woman holds a portrait of a deceased family member as others relatives of victims of the 04 August Beirut port explosion burn tires to block a road during a protest outside of the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 February 2022. Families and relatives of victims of the Beirut port explosion, gather in front of the Justice Palace to support the judge investigating the blast, Tarek Bitar, after he was forced to suspend his work.

VIA EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH