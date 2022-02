Reading Time: < 1 minute

People speak with the agents of the National Guard monitoring access to the Cereso de Acapulco prison ‘Las Cruces’, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, 21 February 2022. A group of inmates, resisting being transferred to other prisons, rioted, resulting in several police officers and guards being injured. After several hours the riot was controlled.

VIA EPA-EFE/David Guzman