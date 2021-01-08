Photo Story: Snow in central Poland

Photo StoryPhoto Story: Snow in central Poland 8th January 20218th January 20211 Min Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute Photos from Lodz, central Poland, after heavy night snowfall. epa0892364 A park is covered with snow after heavy night snowfall, in Lodz, central Poland. Via EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski Share ItClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Poland