Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
Photo Story

Photo Story: Snow in central Poland

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos from Lodz, central Poland, after heavy night snowfall.

epa0892364 A park is covered with snow after heavy night snowfall, in Lodz, central Poland.

Via EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski
%d bloggers like this: