Photo Story

Photo Story – Snow Storm in New York City￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman pulls a child in a snow sled across Ninth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 29 January 2022. The large storm is hitting a substantial portion of the East Coast of the United States, disrupting travel and some areas are forecast to receive up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow.

VIA EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Once you're here...