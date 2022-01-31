A woman pulls a child in a snow sled across Ninth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 29 January 2022. The large storm is hitting a substantial portion of the East Coast of the United States, disrupting travel and some areas are forecast to receive up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow.
Photo Story – Snow Storm in New York City￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
