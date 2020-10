Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pedestrians walk under a huge retired Shackleton aircraft that has been placed on top of a petrol station near Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Avro Shackleton was a British long-range maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), which was used by the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the South African Air Force (SAAF). First entering service with the RAF in 1951, it flew until 1991.

Via EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

