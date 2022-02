Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors look at artworks in a building on Pinsker Street inside the new Tel Aviv Pop-Up Museum in central Tel Aviv, Israel, 31 January 2022. Dozens of Israeli artists took over two residential buildings and turned them into a temporary art museum. The Tel Aviv temporary Pop-Up Museum will be open to public from 01 to 11 of February 2022.

VIA EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN