Customers select honey at the annual honey market held by the Russian National Union of Beekeepers at the Kolomenskoye Estate Museum in Moscow, Russia. Russia produced 60 thousand tons of honey in 2020. The price per one liter of honey is from 160 to 800 rubles (1.8 – 9 EUR). World honey production is declining sharply. Honey prices have already reached $ 3,000 per ton.
Photo Story – The annual honey market at the Kolomenskoye Estate Museum in Moscow
