A local woman walks past the mural on a door in Odesa, southern Ukraine.

The group of street artists that calls itself LBWS decided to create patriotic graffiti using cats as a talisman symbol for their city and to spread an optimistic spirit for its residents amid the Russian invasion.

Russian troops had entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and a humanitarian crisis since.

Via EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO