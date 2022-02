Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk between the graffiti of the exhibition ‘The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience’ displayed at the Porta Nuova Station in Turin, 24 February 2022. During the exhibition ‘vsitors can admire over 100 subversive artworks in a new and enticing environment’ from 25 February to 29 May 2022, the exhibition organizers announce on their website.

VIA EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO