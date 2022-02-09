A view of parked trucks as truckers continue to protest the vaccine mandates in in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 08 February 2022. Since 29 January 2022, truckers are protesting against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to Canada, and was joined by other opponents of the Canadian Prime Minister. A state of emergency was declared in the city of Ottawa on 06 Febraury 2022 and policemen from Ottawa city, Ontario, and the Federal Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are deployed.
Photo Story – Truckers protest in Ottawa￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Snowboard – Beijing 2022 Olympic Games￼Cde9th February 2022
-
Photo Story: Papal hugCde9th February 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde8th February 2022
-
Photo Story – Relatives of victims of the 04 August Beirut port explosion protest￼Cde8th February 2022
-
-
Photo Story – Health workers strike and protest in Sri Lanka￼Cde8th February 2022
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Istanbul, TurkeyCde8th February 2022
-
Photo Story – Victoria Yards Market￼Cde7th February 2022
-
Photo Story – Pope Francis’ Angelus prayer￼Cde7th February 2022