Photo Story – Truckers protest in Ottawa￼

A view of parked trucks as truckers continue to protest the vaccine mandates in in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 08 February 2022. Since 29 January 2022, truckers are protesting against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to Canada, and was joined by other opponents of the Canadian Prime Minister. A state of emergency was declared in the city of Ottawa on 06 Febraury 2022 and policemen from Ottawa city, Ontario, and the Federal Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are deployed.

VIA EPA-EFE/Kadri Mohamed