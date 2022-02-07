Photo Story – Victoria Yards Market￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An artist works on the final touches of a huge mosaic depicting nature at the monthly Victoria Yards Market as South Africa enjoys level 1 Covid-19 lockdown regulations in Johannesburg, South Africa, 06 February 2022. The mosaic is being made by Spaza Art, conceptualized by the late Drew Lindsay and now the team is carrying it out, in his honor. It will be installed in a new public park in Johannesburg. The country has been in a state of National Disaster and Covid-19 lockdown since March 2020, but now the South African government is taking steps to relax some of the restrictions made to fight Coronavirus.

VIA EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK