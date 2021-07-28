Photo Story – Villagers take over the government building of a municipality in southeastern Mexico

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A house burnt and destroyed during protests, in the municipality of Pantelho, Chiapas state, Mexico, 27 July 2021. Some 3,000 inhabitants that make up the 86 communities and 18 neighborhoods of the municipality of Pantelho in the state of Chiapas, southeastern Mexico, took control of the main square and the seat of the municipal palace. In the revolt, the residents indicated that they will not allow the return of a group of hitmen called ‘Los Herrera’ and their allies, nor the entry into the municipality of the current mayor and her husband, the elected mayor.

VIA EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez