Police arrest three people after 21 persons were found working in Spanish sweat shop in unhuman conditions

Reading Time: < 1 minute
MADRID Dec 12 (Reuters) – Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros ($2.40) per hour, police said on Saturday.
Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed.
A father and his two sons, who were not named, have been arrested. The monthly minimum wage in Spain is 1,050 euros.
“The three detainees exploited the vulnerability of the migrants to submit them to tough labour conditions, among them wages of two euros per hour and a total absence of security or hygienic conditions,” police said in a statement.
The three suspects will appear in court on Saturday.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Additional reporting by Elena Rodriguez; Editing by Mike Harrison)
12th December 2020
The U.K., Canada and even Bahrain beat Brussels in approving the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. And now, with the news late Friday that the U.S. has followed suit, pressure is mounting on the EU to pull the trigger.
POLITICO reports that th...
12th December 2020
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain will fast track the movement of some perishable goods when its Brexit transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31 as part of efforts to deal with expected disruption at British ports, the BBC reported...
12th December 2020
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on Satu...
12th December 2020
MADRID Dec 12 (Reuters) - Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros ($2.40) per hour, police said on Saturday.
Migrant workers were hidden ...
12th December 2020
Marco Tardelli, Giancarlo Antognoni, Antonio Cabrini and Fulvio Collovati, former teammates of Paolo Rossi in the victory of the '82 World Cup carried Paolo Rossi's coffin to the cathedral of Vicenza for the funeral ceremony, as people chanted "Paol...
12th December 2020
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan accused arch-rival India of funding a long running disinformation campaign against it on Friday and said it would raise the matter in global forums.
In making its claim that India attempted to manipulate internation...
12th December 2020
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia on Friday said it would achieve its 2030 carbon emissions pledge under the Paris climate agreement without counting carbon credits from overachieving on its previous climate targets, marking a s...
12th December 2020
BRISTOL, England (Reuters) - A mural of a sneezing woman by Banksy has appeared on a house at the end of what is said to be England’s steepest street in the city of Bristol, the birthplace of the elusive street artist.
Banksy, whose true identity...
12th December 2020
MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley is in pole position to take over the top job at Ferrari, Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Saturday in an unsourced report.
Ferrari and Fiat declined to comment.
Louis Camilleri ret...
12th December 2020
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine.
The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified.
“I want to let y...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related