Pope ends Malta visit with strong statement on migration / Malta News Briefing – Monday 4 April 2022

Morning BRiefing

Pope ends Malta visit with strong statement on migrants

Pope Francis’ visit to Malta came to an end on Sunday a visit to migrants at Ħal Far’s Peace Lab where he urged the faithful to “respond to the challenge of migrants and refugees with kindness and humanity,” expressing the hope that Malta will always offer safe harbour to those who land on its shores. The motto chosen for the apostolic visit – “they showed us unusual kindness” – highlighted the importance given by the Vatican to the migration issue.

The Pope added that migrants are not statistics but flesh and blood people with faces and dreams, dreams that are sometimes dashed. An extensive review of the Pope’s visit is available here.

Women dies in horrific traffic accident

A 75-year-old woman died in Sliema in a dramatic incident after being crushed by her own car. For an unknown reason, the woman, who is from Sliema, got out of the Toyota Aygo she was driving. The car rolled forward and the victim got caught under it. An investigation by the police is ongoing. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update

Malta has reported 607 new cases on Sunday. The number of known active cases has reached 6,910.