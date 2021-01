Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Spain aims for all its nursing home residents to have received a first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of the week, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Since kicking off its vaccination campaign at the end of December, Spain has administered 406,091 doses of the double-dose Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Like this: Like Loading...