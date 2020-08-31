Tui starts investigation into flight from Greece full of ‘Selfish covidiots and inept crew’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A flight from the Greek island of Zante was “full of selfish ‘covidiots’ and an inept crew”, according to a passenger among the almost 200 who were onboard who have been told to self-isolate after a coronavirus outbreak.

Tui said it had launched an investigation after 16 people tested positive for Covid-19 linked to its flight to Cardiff on 25 August, including seven passengers who were infectious or potentially infectious on the plane.

Stephanie Whitfield, one of those onboard, said on Monday that many of her fellow passengers were not wearing face coverings correctly and seemed to “disregard the rules”.

The Guardian

