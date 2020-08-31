Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, UK

Tui starts investigation into flight from Greece full of ‘Selfish covidiots and inept crew’

A flight from the Greek island of Zante was “full of selfish ‘covidiots’ and an inept crew”, according to a passenger among the almost 200 who were onboard who have been told to self-isolate after a coronavirus outbreak.

Tui said it had launched an investigation after 16 people tested positive for Covid-19 linked to its flight to Cardiff on 25 August, including seven passengers who were infectious or potentially infectious on the plane.

Stephanie Whitfield, one of those onboard, said on Monday that many of her fellow passengers were not wearing face coverings correctly and seemed to “disregard the rules”.

Entire flight from Greece to go under quarantine after seven cases on board identified in Wales

The Guardian

