Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Thai police seize a fabric label that is 112 meters long of anti-government protesters during a rally at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 January 2021. At least two protesters were arrested by police on violating an emergency decree while attending the rally. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Vidya Thakur, dean of Rajawadi Hospital takes the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside Vaccination Centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Two men walk under the ski lifts at the light snow covered mountain area of Troodos, Cyprus, 16 January 2021. There was a light snowfall in mountainous regions of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Security officers check people’s health QR codes and measure their body temperature in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Metal barriers block the access to the pyramids of the Louvre museum in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet attends a CDU party virtual party congress in Berlin, Germany, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL POOL

People on Rossio subway station on the first day of new general confinement takes effect, in Lisbon, Portugal, 15 January 2021. Portugal is facing new stricter lockdown rules to be applied across the country due to the covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Workers in hazmat suits spray disinfectant at a fresh market in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 January 2021. Thailand reported 188 new COVID-19 infections on Friday. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Razor wire is installed atop fencing outside the US Capitol ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

National Guard soldiers with riot shields head to the Capitol Visitors Center after being deployed to secure the grounds around the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM

