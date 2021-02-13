CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Italian Minister of Justice designate Marta Cartabia arrives at the Quirinal Palace for the new government’s swearing-in ceremony, in Rome, Italy, 13 February 2021. Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi has been formally appointed as Italy’s new prime minister on 12 February after securing broad support across political parties. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese, during a joint press conference after the meeting with her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, at Viminale Palace, Rome, Italy, 06 November 2020. Mixed brigades formed by members of the Italian and French Police to control the borders between the two countries, were announced by Lamorgese. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Italian Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi (L) arrives at the Quirinal Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of his government, in Rome, Italy, 13 February 2021. Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi has been formally appointed as Italy’s new prime minister on 12 February after securing broad support across political parties. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (C-L) and Prime Minister Mario Draghi (C-R) during the new government’s swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinal Palace, in Rome, Italy, 13 February 2021. . EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO / POOL

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) and Prime Minister Mario Draghi (R) attend the new government’s swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, 13 February 2021. Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi has been sworn in on the day as Italy’s prime minister after he put together a government securing broad support across political parties following the previous coalition’s collapse. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO / POOL

Italian Prime Miniter Mario Draghi waves to photographers, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/Roberto Monaldo / POOL

A police officer stands guard in front of the gate the Chinese Embassy during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A protester wears a cardboard hat during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Protesters hold placards with pictures of military junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing (L), Chinese President Xi Jingping (2-R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

An Ecuadorian voter residing in Madrid, waits in a queue for her turn to vote in the Ecuadorian presidential election, outside a polling station at Casa de Campo park, in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

An Afghan soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb blast that targeted vehicle of security officials in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A beneficiary gets her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside Vaccination Centre at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 05 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

