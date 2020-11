Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08806891 President-elect Joe Biden (C) on stage during a celebratory event held outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. Major news organizations have called the US presidential election 2020 for democrat Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

epaselect epa08806753 People gather to watch US President-elect Joe Biden deliver a speech from Wilmington, after major news organizations called the US presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump, at Times Square in New York, USA, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

epaselect epa08803855 Protestors calling for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to leave the white house rally outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 November 2020. Votes continue to be tallied in some states for the 2020 USA presidential election which was held on 03 November. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

epa08806010 US President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House after golfing at Trump National Golf Club, in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2020. After four days of election contention, the 2020 Presidential Election results went to Joe Biden earlier in the day. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

epa06843910 139 refugees from the Horn of Africa that includes 134 Eritreans and five Somalians, who were refugees in the Tigray camps in Ethiopia arrive at the airport Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Rome, Italy, 27 June 2018. The refugees are being relocated to Italy as part of a the ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ initiative said to be a response mechanism as refugees often risk their lives crossing the Sinai desert, Libya and the Mediterranean Sea with the aim of reaching Europe through illegal means. EPA-EFE/TELENEWS



epa08807528 Belarusian policemen detain a protester during a rally against government and President Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, 08 November 2020. Opposition activists continue their protest actions, demanding resignation of President Lukashenko and new elections. EPA-EFE/STR

epa08804231 Ambulances queue up outside at the Cotugno Hospital during the Coronavirus emergency in Naples, Italy, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

epa08806626 People dance at the Portela samba school, the biggest winner of the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, on the day of its reopening after eight months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

epa08804617 French Police officers patrol and control the mobility paper in the deserted Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower during the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement, in Paris, France, 07 November 2020. France is into a second lockdown for a minimum of four weeks to battle the rise in Covid-19 cases, effectively shutting down bars, cafes and restaurants and requiring non-essential workers to remain home. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

epaselect epa08807111 Liu Jieyu of China in action in the women’s balance beam competition during the Gymnastics Friendship and Solidarity Competition in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2020. Gymnasts from Japan, China, Russia and the United States participated in an international gymnastics competition with taking measures against COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

epa08807952 Christian Fuchs (R) of Leicester in action against Raul Jimenez (L) of Wolverhampton during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Leicester, Britain, 08 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08804695 Edinson Cavani (2-R) of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Paul Pogba (L) after scoring the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester United in Liverpool, Britain, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08794170 Youri Tielemans of Leicester (C) reacts after scoring a penalty goal with teammates James Maddison (R) and Luke Thomas (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Leicester City in Leeds, Britain, 02 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08805640 Tammy Abraham of Chelsea (L) scores his team’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sheffield United in London, Britain, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Peter Czibora / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08772481 Spanish MotoGP rider Joan Mir, of Suzuki ECSTAR team, takes a bend to finish in third position at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Teruel at the Motorland Alcaniz racetrack in Alcaniz, Teruel, Spain, 25 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada

epa02605688 New Archbishop Jose Gomez bows his head during a Ceremony of Transition as Archbishop at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, USA on 27 February 2011. EPA/WALLY SKALIJ / POOL

Like this: Like Loading...