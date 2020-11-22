CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08835227 People register to vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 22 November 2020. Polls opened on 22 November for Burkina Faso presidential elections, in which the incumbent Roch Marc Christian Kabore is expected to secure a second mandate. Some 6,5 million people are eligible to vote in the race that pits Kabore, 63, against main challenger Zephirin Diabre, 61. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

epa08831693 Ethiopians celebrate the military and carry Amhara flags and Ethiopian national flags in the streets after a national call to stand in honour of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 17 November 2020. (issued 20 November 2020). Aid agencies are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia for aid to reach civilians affected by the fighting. The leader of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia Debretsion Gebremichael has called on the African Union (AU) to intervene to prevent Ethiopia from spiralling into civil war. There is a dispute over control of the region with Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, claiming transgressions by Tigray’s leaders have pushed him to take military action whilst Debretsion Gebremichael has said Tigray will continue to defend itself until negotiations take place. EPA-EFE/STR

EPA-EFE/STR

epa08796326 A police amour vehicle is seen burnt in front of the palace of paramount monarch of Lagos in central Lagos, Nigeria, 03 November 2020. Two weeks after the end of a peaceful protest against the Nigeria rogue police, otherwise known as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Nigeria police chief makes a tour of the vandalized sites in Lagos after a massive violent reaction sparked by a military attack on the protesters on 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

epa08835206 People walk around Chinatown in Melbourne, Australia, 22 November 2020. The state of Victoria has started easing its coronavirus emergency restrictions by allowing people outdoors without wearing a mask for the first time in months. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08827548 People in vehicles are tested with a swab at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site operated by the District of Columbia, with the US Capitol seen in the background, in Washington, DC, USA, 18 November 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down in the United States, where record daily cases and hospitalizations are straining the health care system. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

epa08830003 Red cross workers wearing masks in the house for homeless in Perpignan, France, 19 November 2020. France is in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and faces an increase in the number of people affected by the virus. According to charities, the health crisis has pushed into poverty an additional million French people from the 9.3 million French living below the poverty line in 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

epa08834758 Transfer of patients from the private clinic ‘Lysimachos Sarafianos’ in Thessaloniki, Greece, 21 November 2020. According to reports, Greek Health Ministry has ordered a requisition of two private clinics in Thessaloniki for 15 days, to treat patient with coronavirus Covid-19. Non-covid Patients from private clinics will be transfer to other private hospitals in order to accommodate patients with covid from public hospitals. The decision was made due to pressure and overcrowded public hospitals in Thessaloniki. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

epa08832752 Members of the Serbian Army honour guard carry the coffin of the late Serbian Patriarch Irinej to the Saint Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, 21 November 2020. According to media reports Patriarch Irinej died on 20 November 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia at the age of 90 after being admitted to a hospital for having symptoms of Covid-19 disease. Patriarch Irinej funeral will take place on 22 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

epa08832671 An orthodox believer kisses a cross after paying last respect to the late Serbian Patriarch Irinej in Belgrade, Serbia, 21 November 2020. According to media reports Patriarch Irinej died on 20 November 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia at the age of 90 after being admitted to a hospital for having symptoms of Covid-19 disease. Patriarch IrinejÕs funeral will take place on 22 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

epa08835326 Pope Francis delivers his homily during a Holy Mass as part of World Youth Day at St. Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican, 22 November 2020 . EPA-EFE/VINCENZO PINTO / POOL

EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

epa08814870 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 12 November 2020. Morrison announced that a special investigator will be appointed to carry out an inquiry into alleged Australian soldiers? war crimes in Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa05186103 Whoopi Goldberg arrives for the 88th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 28 February 2016. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. EPA/PAUL BUCK

epa08011990 United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and soccer star David Beckham speaks during an event marking the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on annual Universal Children’s Day in General Assembly hall at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 20 November 2019. EPA-EFE/KENA BETANCUR

epa07993881 British-American actress Gillian Anderson attends the World Premiere of season three of the television show “The Crown” at the Curzon Mayfair in London, Britain 13 November 2019. All 10 episodes of Season 3 of The Crown will premiere on 17, November 2019 on Netflix. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa08639284 Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, pays floral tributes on his father’s coffin before his cremation at Lodhi road crematorium, in New Delhi, India, 01 September 2020. Pranab Mukherjee died at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84. The former president had undergone a brain surgery at the hospital and he was also detected positive for Covid19. EPA-EFE/STR

epa08835233 Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (2-L) speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, 22 November 2020, to discuss whether to raise social distancing levels for the greater Seoul area and the southwestern region amid a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

epa08827389 A Swiss army soldier (R), wearing personal protective equipment helps hospital’s physiotherapists to mobilize a COVID-19 patient in the intermediate care units of Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 November 2020. Switzerland, as many countries in Europe, requisitioned members of the Civil Protection, the Swiss army and also firefighter to help medical workers in hospitals as cases of Covid-19 patients spike in a second wave of pandemic. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

epa06643198 A copy of a blue British passport (L) which will come into use after Britain leaves the European Union, and the current red EU British passport (R) following an announcement by British Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis on 22 December 2017. News reports on 03 April 2018 state that the British, De La Rue plc, security and anti-counterfeiting provider for banknotes, identity and brand protection, will formally appeal the British government?s decision to award the 490 million GBP contract new British passport printing contract to Franco-Dutch international digital security company Gemalto. The British government has granted a two-week extension in the process to decide who will produce the British passports after Brexit and will be announced on 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

JIP, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

epa08828361 Italy assistant coach Alberico Evani (C) greets his players after winning the UEFA Nations League, League A, group 1 soccer match, between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 18 November 2020. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

epa08834621 Players of Tottenham celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in London, Britain, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08831965 A United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sign is seen at the White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, USA, 20 November 2020. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are seeking authorization from regulators at the FDA to use their COVID-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

