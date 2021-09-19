Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guinea 19th September 202119th September 20211 Min Read HomeNewsEarthquakeEarthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guinea FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), the EMSC said. Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Related Papua New Guinea Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area CDE News18th September 2021 UPDATED: China launches emergency response after quake kills at least three CDE News16th September 2021 Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Salta, Argentina – EMSC￼ CDE News13th September 2021 Tremor rocks Sicily this morning, no reports of casualties CDE News31st August 2021 Congo volcano leaves death and smoking wreckage, but major city spared CDE News25th May 2021 UPDATED: Quake in China’s Yunnan province kills three, 7.4-magnitude earthquake also struck Qinghai CDE News21st May 2021 3.3 Earthquake registered in the province of Catania, Sicily CDE News5th May 2021 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Algeria CDE News1st April 2021 Algeria rattled by strong tremor CDE News18th March 2021