Cinema

James Bond movie’s premier delayed… again

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film, has been pushed back an entire year. It will now arrive on April 2nd, 2021, the film’s producers confirmed today.

Originally, the film was supposed to arrive in April 2020, before getting delayed to this November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new delay gives the world five more months to potentially recover and for people to decide when they’re willing to brave theaters again.

Many other films have been delayed till next year, including Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and many other films that were already slated for 2021, like The Batman, whose star Robert Pattinson reportedly caught the virus, have been pushed back by months due to the pandemic.
