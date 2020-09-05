Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

1666 – Great Fire of London ends, leaving 13,200 houses destroyed and 8 dead 

1774 – Twelve of the thirteen American colonies adopt a trade embargo against Great Britain at the first Continental Congress at Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

1839 – The First Opium War begins in China 

1972 – Palestinian terrorists attacked the Olympic Village in Munich, West Germany, during the Summer Olympic Games, taking hostages and eventually killing 11 members of the Israeli team.  

2001 – At a scientific conference in Washington, D.C., this day in 2001, scientists described an observation of energy flares that provided strong evidence of the theorized black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy. 

2017 – Hurricane Irma becomes the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin region with winds of 185mph (280km/h) 

Births & Deaths: 
1997 – Mother Teresa—who was awarded the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize for her charitable work with the poor, especially in India—died in Calcutta (Kolkata).   

Sport: 
1972 – 11 Israeli athletes taken hostage and later killed by Palestinian Black September group at the Munich Olympics 

Music: 
1993 – Musical “Will Rogers Follies” closes at Palace Theater NYC after 983 performances with 6 Tony Awards 

TV & Film: 
1958 – 1st color video recording on magnetic tape presented, Charlotte, North Carolina 

Via Britannica / On This Day
