On This Day…

1666 – Great Fire of London ends, leaving 13,200 houses destroyed and 8 dead

1774 – Twelve of the thirteen American colonies adopt a trade embargo against Great Britain at the first Continental Congress at Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1839 – The First Opium War begins in China

1972 – Palestinian terrorists attacked the Olympic Village in Munich, West Germany, during the Summer Olympic Games, taking hostages and eventually killing 11 members of the Israeli team.

2001 – At a scientific conference in Washington, D.C., this day in 2001, scientists described an observation of energy flares that provided strong evidence of the theorized black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy.

2017 – Hurricane Irma becomes the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin region with winds of 185mph (280km/h)

Births & Deaths:

1997 – Mother Teresa—who was awarded the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize for her charitable work with the poor, especially in India—died in Calcutta (Kolkata).

Sport:

Music:

1993 – Musical “Will Rogers Follies” closes at Palace Theater NYC after 983 performances with 6 Tony Awards

TV & Film:

1958 – 1st color video recording on magnetic tape presented, Charlotte, North Carolina

