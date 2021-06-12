On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1381 – Peasants’ Revolt: in England, rebels arrive at Blackheath

1830 – Beginning of the French colonization of Algeria: 34,000 French soldiers land 27 kilometers west of Algiers, at Sidi Ferruch

1864 – The Battle of Trevilian Station, the bloodiest and largest all-cavalry battle of the American Civil War in Louisa County ends with Confederate tactical victory and Union successful retreat

1931 – Al Capone is indicted on 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury

1942 – Anne Frank gets her diary as a birthday present in Amsterdam

1964 – Nelson Mandela is sentenced to life in prison in South Africa

1977 – Groundbreaking ceremony for John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

1986 – P. W. Botha declares South African national emergency

1994 – Pope John Paul II visits Spain

2008 – Ireland rejects the Lisbon Treaty in a referendum, thus putting into question the reform programme of the European Union.

2012 – An Australian coroner’s report rules that a dingo was responsible for the death of a baby in 1980

2012 – World Health Organization concludes that diesel exhaust causes cancer

2018 – Singapore summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump – first time a North Korean leader and an incumbent US President have ever met

2019 – Earliest evidence of humans smoking cannabis discovered in 2,500-year-old grave in Pamir Mountains, China, published in “Science Advances”

2020 – African American Rayshard Brooks shot dead in drive-through carpark in Atlanta leading to further protests at police violence and the resignation of city’s police chief

Film & TV:

1981 -“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (the first Indiana Jones film) directed by Stephen Spielberg, produced by George Lucas, and starring Harrison Ford premieres

Music:

1990 – “Mariah Carey” debut album by Mariah Carey is released

Sport:

1880 – Worcester Ruby Legs pitcher Lee Richmond throws first perfect game in MLB history in 1-0 win over Cleveland Blues at the Agricultural County Fair Grounds, Worcester

2016 – Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 1st footballer to top Forbes’ Highest-Paid Athletes List, earning $88 million

Via Britannica / On This Day