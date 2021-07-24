Reading Time: 2 minutes

1534 – Jacques Cartier lands in Canada, claims it for France

1567 – Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; her 1-year-old son becomes King James VI of Scots

1832 – Benjamin Bonneville leads the first wagon train across the Rocky Mountains by Wyoming’s South Pass

1911 – American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu, the Lost City of the Incas

1943 – Operation Gomorrah: RAF begins bombing Hamburg (till 3rd August), creating a firestorm and killing 42,600 people

1982 – Single “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from “Rocky III” soundtrack starts 6-week run at No. 1 on US charts (Grammy for Best Rock Performance)

1991 – Universityof Manchester scientist announce finding a planet outside of solar system

2012 – Four barrels containing 248 human fetuses are found in Sverdlovsk, Russia

2013 – 80 people are killed and 140 are injured after a high-speed train derails in Santiago de Compostela, Spain

2018 – First bison born in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada, in 140 years, after being reintroduced

2019 – Global warming is the fastest in 2,000 years and scientific consensus that humans are the cause is at 99%, according to three major reports published in journals “Nature” and “Nature Geoscience”

2019 – Facebook agrees to pay $5 billion fine, largest ever for violating consumer privacy, to the US Federal Trade Commission

Film & TV:

1952 – “High Noon”, American Western film directed by Fred Zinnemann, starring Gary Cooper and Thomas Mitchell, is released

Sport:

2005 – 92nd Tour de France: no winner; Lance Armstrong retires after winning a record seventh consecutive victory but disqualified in 2012 for doping

2019 – 19-year-old Hungarian swimmer Kristóf Milák breaks Michael Phelps’ 10 year old 200m butterfly world record at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea; swims 1:50.73, 0.78s faster than Phelps

Via Britannica / On This Day