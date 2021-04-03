Photo Story

Petrol bombs thrown at the COVID19 vaccination centre in Brescia

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Forensic officers and firefighters inspect the scene where two petrol bombs were thrown at the building that houses COVID-19 vaccination center in Brescia, Italy, 03 April 2021. Police is investigating the incident by reconstructing the event.

EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

You may want to read...

%d bloggers like this: