Petrol bombs thrown at the COVID19 vaccination centre in Brescia

Forensic officers and firefighters inspect the scene where two petrol bombs were thrown at the building that houses COVID-19 vaccination center in Brescia, Italy, 03 April 2021. Police is investigating the incident by reconstructing the event.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
