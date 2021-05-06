A man refills oxygen cylinders as demand for Oxygen supplies rises due to increasing COVID-19 patients, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 05 May 2021. Pakistan’s Supreme Court on 05 May ordered the government to fix the price of oxygen cylinders amid the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out a nationwide lockdown for the time being but sought the army’s help in enforcing anti-coronavirus rules, including the use of face masks and implementing social distancing measures.
VIA EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB