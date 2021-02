Reading Time: < 1 minute

Family and friends of Ingrid Escamilla pay tribute to her with flowers and candles on the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolution after a year of her femicide, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 February 2021. The case of Escamilla on 09 February 2020, shocked the country due to the viciousness that her partner used to murder her and the media coverage, much criticized, for its explicitness.

EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...