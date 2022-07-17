Yuliya Levchenko of Ukraine competes in the women’s High Jump qualification at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, 16 July 2022.
Photo Story – Fly High Ukraine
231 Min Read
Once you're here...
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Villars-sur-Ollon, SwitzerlandCde17th July 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde16th July 2022
-
Photo Story: Sorrentino directs Katy Perry in Capri for D&G commercialCde16th July 2022
-
Photo Story: Zucchero at the La mar de musicas festival in CartagenaCde16th July 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde15th July 2022
-
Photo Story: Young Poitou donkey in Plock, PolandCde15th July 2022
-
Photo Story: South Korea-US joint air force drillCde15th July 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde14th July 2022
-