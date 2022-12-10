Photo Story – Maternal love and support

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sofiane Boufal of Morocco reacts with his mother after the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final soccer match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 10 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first