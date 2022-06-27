Photo Story – Over US$ 600 million drug destruction in Myanmar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A policeman walks past a burning pile of illegal drugs during a ‘Destruction Ceremony of Seized Narcotic Drugs’ held to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in Yangon, Myanmar, 26 June 2022. Myanmar authorities destroyed an assortment of drugs worth over 600 million US dollar in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi.