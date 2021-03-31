Photo Story – Palma displaced people arrive at Pemba

Tomazina Cassiano, a 29 years old woman displaced from Palma, who spent 6 days hidden in the forest with her four months old daughter Josefina Costa, arrives at Pemba Airport, Mozambique, 30 March 2021. Several boats, private and others, organized by Total and the authorities, have been transporting people to Palma since 28 March 2021. Among displace people are women in labour, adults and children shot, among other injuries, in a number that should already be over 2,000, but without official confirmation.
